Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at the White Sox's baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gun-shot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
High school football team helps clean up community destroyed by tornado
The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
Football teams cleans up community destroyed by tornado
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Scores reported safe after Maui releases names of unaccounted for, but hundreds still missing
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Maui releases names of hundreds missing from wildfires