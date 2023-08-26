Highway Memorial for fallen Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist

ALPHA, Ill. {KWQC} – A dedication ceremony was held to rename a section of Highway 150, in honor of a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist died in April of 2022, when he was hit by a suspect during a pursuit.

Over one hundred family, friends, and fellow first responders came out to honor Knox County Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist as his wife, two children and his family were presented with replica signs of the Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway from numerous local community leaders. The Illinois General Assembly adopted legislation to dedicate a portion of the US 150 from Alpha to Galesburg in his honor. Those that knew him best say that he was selfless and always helped others.

“This means a lot to me specifically, because I knew nick, at a young age,” said Henry County Deputy Sheriff Alex Wagner. “I did a lot of ride alongs with the Knox County Sheriff’s office, I spent a lot of time around Nick and his camaraderie brought me part of him; brought me to where I am as a police officer today. That’s why I’m here today is because what Nick did for me, I hold close to my heart, and I cherish all the moments with my fellow police officers. I came out here today to honor him, to honor his family, and to honor the sacrifice that he made.”

Deputy Sheriff Weist served four years for the Knox County Sheriff’s office, and previously served with the Mercer County’s Sheriff’s office, and Aledo police department.

“This day is very important,” said Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. “That infamous day on April 29 2022, Nick’s sacrifice, what he did for this community will forever be and forever live on now that we have his name mark that the beginning and at the end of where this tragedy happened. People now want to drive down this road, they’re going to see Nick’s name. They’re going to remember a true hero, a true hero that is set for Knox County, Henry County, a man who saved countless members of this community lives.”

Highway signs have already been placed alongside US 150. One of the signs was placed a half mile away from where Deputy Sheriff Weist lost his life. He was just 34 years old.

