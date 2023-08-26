Highway Memorial for fallen Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist

A dedication ceremony was held to rename a section of Highway 150, in honor of a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in the line of duty.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHA, Ill. {KWQC} –  A dedication ceremony was held to rename a section of Highway 150, in honor of a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist died in April of 2022, when he was hit by a suspect during a pursuit.

Over one hundred family, friends, and fellow first responders came out to honor Knox County Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist as his wife, two children and his family were presented with replica signs of the Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway from numerous local community leaders. The Illinois General Assembly adopted legislation to dedicate a portion of the US 150 from Alpha to Galesburg in his honor. Those that knew him best say that he was selfless and always helped others.

“This means a lot to me specifically, because I knew nick, at a young age,” said Henry County Deputy Sheriff Alex Wagner. “I did a lot of ride alongs with the Knox County Sheriff’s office, I spent a lot of time around Nick and his camaraderie brought me part of him; brought me to where I am as a police officer today. That’s why I’m here today is because what Nick did for me, I hold close to my heart, and I cherish all the moments with my fellow police officers. I came out here today to honor him, to honor his family, and to honor the sacrifice that he made.”

Deputy Sheriff Weist served four years for the Knox County Sheriff’s office, and previously served with the Mercer County’s Sheriff’s office, and Aledo police department.

“This day is very important,” said Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. “That infamous day on April 29 2022, Nick’s sacrifice, what he did for this community will forever be and forever live on now that we have his name mark that the beginning and at the end of where this tragedy happened. People now want to drive down this road, they’re going to see Nick’s name. They’re going to remember a true hero, a true hero that is set for Knox County, Henry County, a man who saved countless members of this community lives.”

Highway signs have already been placed alongside US 150. One of the signs was placed a half mile away from where Deputy Sheriff Weist lost his life. He was just 34 years old.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

A dedication ceremony was held to rename a section of Highway 150, in honor of a Knox County...
Highway Memorial for fallen Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist
We transition from record heat and humidity to milder conditions this weekend.
Your FirstAlert Forecast
Highlight Zone and high school football is back. Catch up on Part 3 of TV6′s kickoff for your...
Highlight Zone returns Friday
Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3
Highlight Zone, Week 1, Aug. 25. Part 3