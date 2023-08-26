Milder and less humid weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Finally! We’re done with the heat and humidity as a milder, drier air mass takes over. Look for partly sunny skies for your Saturday, along with a slight breeze out of the northeast. Conditions will be milder as highs reach the middle 70′s north to possibly the middle 80′s in our southern counties. Sunny skies return Sunday with readings in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. High pressure continues to build into the region, and this signals a stretch of dry and quiet weather, with sunshine, a few passing clouds and cooler 70′s and 80′s for the coming work week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, a bit breezy and not as humid. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and milder. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.