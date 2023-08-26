Milder and less humid weather ahead

Comfortable conditions through the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Finally! We’re done with the heat and humidity as a milder, drier air mass takes over. Look for warm sunshine for your Saturday, along with scattered clouds. We could see a slight chance for a shower or storm south. Conditions will be breezy and milder as highs reach the middle 70′s north to middle 80′s south. Sunny skies return Sunday with readings in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. High pressure continues to build into the region, and this signals a stretch of sunshine, a few passing clouds and cooler 70′s and 80′s for the coming work week.

TODAY:  Patchy morning fog. Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. A bit breezy and not as humid. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Passing clouds and milder. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

