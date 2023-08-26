Niabi Zoo celebrates 60 years with special deals, Saturday

Niabi Zoo is celebrating 60 years and will be offering special deals on Saturday to visitors.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is celebrating 60 years and will be offering special deals on Saturday to visitors.

According to a media release from Niabi, the following deals will be available to celebrate the zoo’s ‘diamond anniversary’.

  • $6.00 adult admission
  • $0.60 train tickets
  • $0.60 carousel tickets
  • $0.60 selected gift shop items while supplies lasts

“Join us on Saturday for great deals and a fun day at the zoo,” said Lee Jackson Niabi Zoo Director.

Additional information to help you plan your Niabi visit can be found at www.niabizoo.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

A section of a QCA highway will be dedicated to a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty...
Section of Alpha to Galesburg highway to be dedicated to Deputy Weist, died in line of duty
The statement also included that 157 positions would be cut but no jobs will be lost.
USP Thomson to convert to low-security
Relief from the heat arrives for the weekend!
First Alert Forecast - Relief from the heat arrives for the weekend!
Volunteers fill "BackPack Sacks" for children at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines
Demand for food banks surging despite lower inflation, unemployment