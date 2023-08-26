Niabi Zoo celebrates 60 years with special deals, Saturday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is celebrating 60 years and will be offering special deals on Saturday to visitors.

According to a media release from Niabi, the following deals will be available to celebrate the zoo’s ‘diamond anniversary’.

$6.00 adult admission

$0.60 train tickets

$0.60 carousel tickets

$0.60 selected gift shop items while supplies lasts

“Join us on Saturday for great deals and a fun day at the zoo,” said Lee Jackson Niabi Zoo Director.

Additional information to help you plan your Niabi visit can be found at www.niabizoo.com.

