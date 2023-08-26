Section of Alpha to Galesburg highway to be dedicated to deputy killed in line of duty

WOODHULL, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a QCA highway will be dedicated to a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty in 2022 on Saturday.

State Representative Dan Swanson, will join numerous leaders in the dedication of Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway on Saturday. Weist lost his life in the line of duty on April 29, 2022, and the Illinois General Assembly recently adopted legislation to dedicate U.S. 150 from Alpha to Galesburg in his honor.

According to a media release from Dep. Swanson, the ceremony will take place at AlWood Elementary School, 101 East A Street in Alpha at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Officials say those who are interested in attending can bring a lawn chair.

Additional information can be found, here.

