Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation

Latest News

Niabi Zoo is celebrating 60 years and will be offering special deals on Saturday to visitors.
Niabi Zoo celebrates 60 years with special deals, Saturday
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Missouri patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at Mercy South Hospital’s emergency...
‘You can’t do this to people’: Patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at hospital
A section of a QCA highway will be dedicated to a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty...
Section of Alpha to Galesburg highway to be dedicated to Deputy Weist, died in line of duty