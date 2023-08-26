USP Thomson to convert to low-security

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - USP Thomson will now be a low-security prison, permanently.

According to a statement from Council of Prison Local #33, Sen Durbin, Sen Duckworth said the decision to become a low-security prison is in response to continued challenges at Thomson Prison. They also added that this could lead to a reduction of full-time employees.

The statement said the following.

‘We need the 25 percent retention to compete with the factories in the local area. 147 staff have said they will leave USP Thomson if they remove the 25 percent retention bonus,: Jon Zumkehr, President of AFGR 4070 said.

The statement also included that 157 positions would be cut but no jobs will be lost.

