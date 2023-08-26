Vietnam traveling memorial wall coming to Rock Falls

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will soon be arriving in Rock Falls.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Rock Falls on Thursday, Aug. 31 and will be available for viewing 24 hours a day through Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., according to a media release. The memorial is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. and stands 6-foot tall at the center, covers almost 300 feet from end to end, and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface.

Officials say the purpose of the wall is to help heal and rekindle friendships, and allow people the opportunity to honor loved ones who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

The event is designed to honor those who served in Vietnam, including POW/MIA Veterans, officials said.

Additionally, replicas of the Memorials for 9/11 and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars will also be on display, according to the media release. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be escorted into Rock Falls starting at 10 a.m. The pubic is encouraged to line up along 1st Avenue in Rock Falls for the procession of the wall.

Officials say veterans who would like to be in the procession are encouraged to contact Rock Falls Tourism for more details at 815-622-1106.

Visitors may view the wall at the RB&W District, 201 East 2nd Street, 24 hours a day beginning at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 through Monday Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

