5K Run to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

MONMOUTH, Ill. {KWQC} -- The 7th annual Riley Strong 5k Color Run drew in hundreds to help raise money for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

The race is named after 12-year-old Riley Thomas who passed away after her battle with cancer in 2016.

At the age of 11, Riley was diagnosed on January 7, 2016 with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, which was around most of her organs. Riley would soon be fighting cancer.

“Riley was such a strong person,” said Riley’s Mom, Michelle Thomas. “It didn’t matter the pain she was in; she always had a smile on her face. She’s my hero, and she’s so courageous and so strong and just touched so many people’s lives.”

After 8 months of fighting, Riley would pass away, nine days after her 12th birthday. Saturday marked the 7th anniversary of her passing.

“For me as a mother, everybody asks how do I deal with it,” said Thomas. “It makes me happy to know that they [the community} honors her. Riley’s biggest thing was, she never wanted to be forgotten.”

Riley’s loved ones and hundreds of people from the community, took the course in Monmouth, Illinois.

“I know riley was loved so much by our community, her friends and her family and to honor her on this day, it’s just an amazing day,” said Riley’s mom, Michelle Thomas. “It doesn’t let us grieve, it makes us remember her and celebrate her life.”

Along the path, colored powder was thrown around. The path also passed Riley’s grave, where members of her family shot Riley’s favorite color purple out of a fire extinguisher as the runners passed by.

“Actually, I was very surprised,” said runner, Brandy Helt. “I didn’t realize it was such a big event and this is pretty impressive. I never met Riley, but it kind of shows you what kind of person she was.”

“Just the involvement and the impact that she made,” said runner, Carey Wellington. “Obviously, everybody cares and everybody’s here. So, she had to be special to have this much of an outcome for her.”

The family raised roughly $7,500 as all of today’s proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“St. Jude’s gave my family eight almost nine months with my daughter after her diagnosis with cancer,” said Thomas. “So, I will forever be ever be thankful for St. Jude and raise money for St. Jude and children that are fighting that same monster that she did.”

In the seven years, the family has been able to donate over $40,000.

