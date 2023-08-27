After a cloudy start, a pleasant Sunday ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Lingering clouds will soon give way to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures later this afternoon, as highs reach the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Pleasant conditions will continue into the work week as high pressure builds into parts of the Midwest. While we may see a few passing clouds here and there, we’ll also get lots of sunshine in the mix, with highs in the upper 70′s to mid 80′s through midweek. Temperatures start warming up again by Friday, with readings well into the 80′s. Expect more heat by next weekend--we’re back to the 90′s by Saturday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, then mostly sunny and mild. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and milder. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: S 5 mph.

