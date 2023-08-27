After a cloudy start, a pleasant Sunday ahead

Very little to no rain in the forecast, drought concerns grow.
We'll start the day with a few clouds, but they will soon give way to sunny skies and mild temperatures reaching the 70's to near 80 degrees.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the day with a few clouds, but they will soon give way to sunny skies and mild temperatures reaching the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Pleasant conditions will continue into the work week as high pressure builds into parts of the Midwest. While we may see a few passing clouds here and there, we’ll also get lots of sunshine in the mix, with highs in the upper 70′s to mid 80′s through midweek. Temperatures start warming up again by Friday, with readings in the 80′s. We’re back to the 90′s by Saturday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and mild. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and milder. Low: 53°. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: S 5 mph.

