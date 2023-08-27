A family was gifted a Disneyworld trip after child was diagnosed with rare condition

COLONA, Ill. {KWQC} – A family is gifted a trip after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare condition.

In the small town of Colona, Illinois, there’s a six-year-old named Hadley Joy. She was recently diagnosed with a rare condition called Alstrom Syndrome. With this condition, experts say Hadley Joy can experience obesity, and can go fully blind and deaf by 11.

As things would begin to change, Hadley Joy’s parents, Jeff and Jennifer Osborne began to experience the support of the community. Jeff currently works for LeClaire Manufacturing. He was called into his manager’s office one day, and Jeff thought he was in trouble.

“They’re just like family and they want to help family like families help families,” said Osborne. “They called me in the office and sat me down. Everybody from management was sitting down at a table. They asked me how my benefit went? And I said it went great. They said, ‘well, we got we’re going to make it even greater, and they told me that they’re going to send my family to Disney World.”

Along with the support from Jeff’s job, Hadley Joy has an amazing support team through her family.

Her uncle, Dennis Anton, created a GoFundMe page. Any money raised from the page will help Hadley Joy get everything she can to be able to experience it, while she is able to.

“She just lights up the room whenever anybody comes in there,” said Anton. “You know, she loves everybody. She hugs everybody. She loves to do everything with everybody. Don’t matter where we go. She’s just happy to be able to go anywhere and do anything.”

With the support of her family and the community, Hadley Joy will be able to travel to Dollywood and see the Christmas lights and the mountains. She also has plans to go on a cruise to see the ocean and wants to swim with the dolphins.

“The community has been great, the family, friends, community, we’ve had a couple of benefits,” said Anton. “And just the outpouring of support has been static. I mean, greater than we thought that it would be. Everyone just loves her loves the story about it, and just anybody; family, friends, everyone has helped us out.”

But dolphins aren’t Hadley Joy’s favorite animal. Although she can’t wait to swim with them, she loves flamingoes. Hadley Joy recently celebrated her 6th birthday. She and her family woke up on her birthday to find over 140 flamingoes decorations scattered across their front lawn. When asked about the 140, the family said that they stopped counting, as there were several more.

Hadley Joy’s family has a strong faith, knowing that she will be ok.

“God’s good,” said Osborne. “God’s going to take care of her.”

To help Hadley Joy and her family, you can donate here.

