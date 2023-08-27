Real Conversations: The importance and relevance of HBCUs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing historically black colleges and universities. Here’s what’s all included:

Redrick Terry looks at the history of HBCUs in the United States, and speaks to Rock Island County NAACP President Bonnie Ballard about her experiences as an HBCU alumna

Jasmine Butler speaks with officials about the Battle of the Bands and the elaborate shows put on by those famous HBCU marching bands

Evan Denton shows us the initiative to inform local students about HBCUs

Coethe Adams sits down with Tracy Singleton for more details about the Lincoln Center’s Back to School event

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

