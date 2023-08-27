The remains of the I-74 bridge demolished on Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – The Iowa Department of Transportation successfully used explosives to knock down the remaining towers of the old I-74 bridge on Sunday.

The first half of the bridge was demolished June 18 as thousands of spectators witnessed the Westside arches of the bridge hit the water. Project leaders had spent months preparing for the controlled explosion.

Hundreds of spectators lined across the riverbank to witness the second demolition.

“I grew up in Moline so many, many times over with family friends,” said Bettendorf resident, Carl Shock. “And the first one, ehh, but this one, definitely, it’s just an end of a chapter.”

On early Sunday morning, the blast rang through the Quad Cities rattling those who witnessed the blast firsthand.

“I felt a little bit was hoping it might be a little bit bigger,” said onlookers, Kylie Nave and Ryan Strauss. “But nonetheless, it was it was a big explosion definitely felt it in my chest. You could feel it in the ground when it exploded. You’re like, oh my gosh, this is massive. And then watching it was a lot bigger than what we initially anticipated.”

Many who witnessed the second bridge demolition, say it held an emotional connection.

“Second time around, I think I was more emotional,” said Bettendorf resident, Stephanie Maxwell. “Because at the end, I felt like and then there was one. And I feel like this was the span that has brought a lot to my life.”

The project started on September of 2022 and officials say they anticipate based on their progress that they’ll be done mid 2024. Contractors have removed nearly four tons of steel with roughly twelve more tons to go before demolition is complete.

The new, and now only, I-74 bridge was open to the public in late 2021.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.