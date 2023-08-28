Davenport firefighters launch ‘Fill the Boot’ event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Fighters Local 17 is raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Annual “Fill The Boot” program.

Firefighters will head out with boots in hand and ask pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to donate to MDA up to and throughout Labor Day Weekend.

According to the union, the funds collected will go towards supporting MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advanced care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Firefighters are expected to be at Hy-Vee and Fareways across the city to take in-person donations. Donations can also be made online.

The partnership between MDA and IAFF began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found.

In 2022, Davenport firefighters raised over $6,000. Together, both organizations help raise more than $600 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide over seven decades, the union said.

