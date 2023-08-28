Dinkins won’t testify in Breasia Terrell murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, who is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, will not testify in his own defense, his attorney said Monday, and the prosecution and the defense rested their cases..

Defense attorney Chad Frese asked Judge Henry Latham for a direct verdict of acquittal, saying the state had no actual evidence that proved Dinkins was responsible for the crimes he is accused of: first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham responded by laying out a timeline that she said shows there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020, with the intent to sexually abuse and kill her.

Cunningham said “he had to murder the child so that nobody would know he sexually abused that child.”

She said the “clincher of it all” was that dirt from the Impala the Dinkins was driving matched soil samples from the roadway near Kunau Implement in DeWitt where Jerod Brink said Dinkins’ vehicle was stuck in a ditch. Dinkins’ cellphone pinged off a tower near there at about 4:30 a.m. Breasia’s remains were eventually found near the Kunau pond on March 22, 2021.

The judge denied the defense’s motion for an acquittal and said closing argument would be given the next day.

Dinkins is charged in the 2020 death of Breasia, who is the half sister of his son. If convicted in Scott County District Court, Dinkins, 51, faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

The court heard from the state’s final witness, Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes.

Recordings of two formal interviews that 8-year-old DL had with Hammes in July 2020 were played in court with the second interview ending with him on the floor crying.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell began by asking Hammes about the difference between interviewing adult and children.

Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes testified Monday about her interviews with the younger brother of Breasia Terrell who went missing on July 10, 2020. (KWQC)

Hammes said children often don’t relate events in a sequential order, have a hard time remembering facts, don’t understand the concept of time, and have delayed disclosures of events because they might not understand the significance or importance of them. She said adults also have a hard time understanding what children are telling them.

Hammes spoke with DL at the Jersey Meadows apartment complex in Davenport on the morning Breasia went missing, July 10. She also interviewed him later that day and again on July 23.

In the first interview, Hammes questions DL with his mother and detective Evan Obert also in the room. In the second interview, she is alone with DL.

Inconsistencies showed during the second interview, and there were moments when both DL and Hammes seemed frustrated. DL yelled several times after being asked something repeatedly, saying that he had already answered.

There were several things the same in both interviews, but there were things DL said in the first interview that he didn’t remember in the second.

Hammes said that is common for children.

Police had more information by the second interview including cell data and surveillance video footage that showed locations where DL and Dinkins were the morning Breasia went missing.

Sometimes when DL said he and Dinkins didn’t go somewhere, Hammes would tell him police had video footage that something happened.

The defense’s questions to Hammes suggested the detective was not the best choice to interview a child and perhaps a child psychologist should have been used.

Hammes told Frese that children who experience a trauma are interviewed by the child protection response unit. They were used, Hammes said, because the Scott County Attorney’s Office did not tell them to do that.

Hammes said she didn’t ask leading questions, but instead asked open-ended questions. She also said she asked direct question if something was in evidence but DL wasn’t corroborating it.

Frese said Hammes said early in both interviews that she would believe what he said, but the detective told DL several times in the second interview that she knew he wasn’t telling her everything. She even said she would tell his mom he wasn’t cooperating.

He got upset about that and said he’d help his mom find Breasia but wouldn’t help Hammes. When Hammes goes to leave the room, he said he didn’t want to be left in the room and goes to hug Hammes. When the detective leaves, DL lay on the floor crying.

On redirect Hammes said she did believe DL wasn’t lying but that what he was saying didn’t match evidence.

After the state rested, Frese made the motion for acquittal, which the judge denied. The prosecution then laid out a timeline that included Dinkins giving Breasia a generic white T-shirt to wear to bed because he didn’t want her body found with identifiable clothing.

She also said the the RV he stored on Schmidt Road was not allowed to be lived in and wasn’t even hooked up for water so there was no good reason to go there. She said the bed was used to sexually assault Breasia and the spray bottle of bleach found next to it was used to destroy DNA evidence.

The trial so far

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with the opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation of Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Andrea Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney, DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said DL was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Donita Gardner testified that she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next, cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties were to lead the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday, Aug. 16, were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday, Aug. 17, were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

On Monday Aug. 21, Detective Obert shows a timeline he has created based on testimony, cell records and surveillance footage. It is a second full day of testimony. Also footage is shown of detective talking to Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. They ask if she recognizes a shoe found at Credit Island. After saying she does not, she collapses onto the curb and cries.

Testifying on Tuesday, Aug. 22, were Obert; Heather Garvin, a state forensic anthropologist who examined the skeleton; Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico who reviewed testing on soil samples; Matt Dean and David Baker, inmates who shared a pod at Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins; fishermen that discovered the remains on March 22, 2021, Brendan Rogge, Jesse Dau and Eric Johnson; and Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer who had testified at the beginning of the trial.

Testifying on Wednesday, Aug. 23, were Peiffer, who helped interview Breasia’s brother, DL, and also was a liaison with the FBI and ATF and helped process the scene where remains were found; Kelly Kruse, a pathologist and associate state medical examiner, who performed the autopsy on the remains March 24, 2021, and determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide; Clinton County Deputy Adam Wojciechowski, who responded to the call of a a body found near the pond at Kunau Implement.

Also testifying Wednesday was Michael Tate, a criminalist with the gun unit of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said he could neither identify nor exclude the Lasserre Comanche revolver found in the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt as the gun that killed Breasia; Joseph Adams, a friend of Jerod Brink who reported towing a man out of a ditch near Kunau Implement; Davenport Detective Sean Johnson who interviewed Brink; retired officer Bill Thomas who read the deposition of Brink with attorneys for the state and the defense because Brink died several months ago from a heart attack.

Testifying on Thursday were Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, who interviewed Jerod Brink, who said he towed a man’s car from a ditch near Kunau; FBI agent James McMillan, who took over as case agent after the remains were found and took soil samples near Kunau; FBI mineral analyst Ian Saginor, who tested those samples against the dirt found beneath the Impala; lead investigator Obert, who returned to the stand briefly to discuss a piece of evidence — cell data that shows where Brink was at 4:30 a.m. July 10; DCI criminalist Jennifer Pullen, who recorded the crime scene in videos and photos; Mark Poulus, a co-founder leader of the Big River Dive Team that searched for the revolver; Steve Ebel, the recovery dive team line-tender; Ben Wilson, the primary diver who located the revolver in the pond.

On Friday analysts from the DCI crime lab said no bleach was detected on any evidence from the crime scene, even the item presumed to be a bleach bottle, and the lone DNA result was from Breasia Terrell’s femur. Branden Stepanski, a trace evidence analyst, examined the shirt, shorts and bra found on Breasia near the Kunau pond. He looked for oxidized sections where bleach would most likely be found. DNA analyst Michael Schmitt testified that tests of the clothing found at the Kunau pond was negative. The only DNA found was from the bone. Adolescent Doe’s DNA then was compared to Aishia Lankford, and it was a 99.9% match to be related.

