Grateful Giver’s Harvest Festival to benefit N.E.S.T. Cafe

N.E.S.T. Cafe upcoming September fundraisers
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) -The Grateful Giver’s Harvest Festival is set for Friday, Sept. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Dot’s Groom and Board, 1811 245th Street, Calamus, Iowa, featuring music by The Riverside and a delicious dinner prepared by N.E.S.T. Cafe. Pricing for the food is $15/dinner and $5/dessert.

The entrance fee is a donation for the pay-what-you-can cafe’ in Rock Island. Attendees are encouraged to donate their overflowing harvest of fresh produce to N.E.S.T Cafe.

Laura Mahn and Elle Vos from N.E.S.T. Cafe discuss this and the NEST Cafe Harvest Meal fundraiser on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at MLK Community Center, Rock Island. See the Facebook event page for details here.

The non-profit does not accept canned goods but for supporters who do not have gardens, there is a list of other donations that would be greatly appreciated--such as grocery store gift cards, dried beans, unbleached flour, rice, gluten-free oats, and other pantry staples. See the entire list at the Facebook event page here.

For more information about the Grafeful Giver event, email JD at croentertainment.jd@gmail.com

N.E.S.T. Cafe is located at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island. For more, visit the website at https://www.nestcafeqc.org/ or call 309-206-4012.

Latest News

MidAmerican will be utilizing a low-flying helicopter to inspect approximately 5,000 miles of...
