PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) -Hornbaker Gardens, Inc. is a family-owned and operated nursery located five miles southeast of Princeton.

The next generation is now in charge of the business. Dave Hornbaker discusses the artisan market and dividing hostas.

The large collections of hostas, daylilies, trees and shrubs, grasses, aquatics, annuals, and other perennials at Hornbaker draw plant enthusiasts from not only the Midwest but from all across the country. Also notable is that the garden center, arboretum, botanic gardens, and The Barn are available for events and more.

For more information, visit the business at 22937 1140 North Avenue, Princeton, IL, or online at https://www.hornbakergardens.com/garden-center/. The phone number is 815-659-3282.

