Illinois jail employee charged with bringing contraband into Henry County Jail

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Cambridge woman is facing charges after Illinois State Police were requested to investigate an employee at the Henry County Jail.

Authorities with Illinois State Police say on Sunday, ISP DCI Zone 2 was requested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Jessica Lindquist, 32, an employee at the jail.

During the investigation, police say they discovered Lindquist was employed as a cook at the jail and they say she was bringing contraband into the jail and distributing to inmates.

Lindquist is charged with Bringing Contraband into a Penal Institution and Official Misconduct and released on a notice to appear.

