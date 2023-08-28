Kate Martin and Pat Angerer visit Public House in Davenport to help raise money for Iowa Children’s Hospital

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa basketball star Kate Martin and Iowa football legend visited the Public House in Davenport to help raise money for the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund at The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“The great thing about living in Iowa is people are always supportive of stuff like that. You know we’ve all been to the children’s hospital for many different things with family or as a player going there, we see how much any support helps and yea when you can help them out a little bit, those are the heroes in there, those are the athletes, those are the warriors so when you can send somebody their way, it’s a good deal” said Angerer.

The two were guests of honor at the annual PHry PHest for Hawkeye fans.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

Members of Iowa women's basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin's youth camp
Members of Iowa women’s basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin’s youth camp
A family is gifted a trip after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare condition.
A family was gifted a Disneyworld trip after child was diagnosed with rare condition
A family is gifted a trip after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare condition.
A family was gifted a Disneyworld trip after child was diagnosed with rare condition
The Iowa Department of Transportation successfully used explosives to knock down the remaining...
The remains of the I-74 bridge demolished on Sunday