Kate Martin and Pat Angerer visit Public House in Davenport to help raise money for Iowa Children’s Hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa basketball star Kate Martin and Iowa football legend visited the Public House in Davenport to help raise money for the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Fund at The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“The great thing about living in Iowa is people are always supportive of stuff like that. You know we’ve all been to the children’s hospital for many different things with family or as a player going there, we see how much any support helps and yea when you can help them out a little bit, those are the heroes in there, those are the athletes, those are the warriors so when you can send somebody their way, it’s a good deal” said Angerer.

The two were guests of honor at the annual PHry PHest for Hawkeye fans.

