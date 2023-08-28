Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

