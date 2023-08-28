Meet TV6′s Larry Goodwin

Meet TV6's Larry Goodwin
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Larry Goodwin is a talented reporter and journalist added to the KWQC-TV6 team in November, 2022.

Goodwin shares details about his military background, education, family life, hobbies and interests.

Follow Larry Goodwin on Facebook here. His email address is larry.goodwin@kwqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives

Latest News

Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28, Final
Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28, Final
National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery, Milan, IL
National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery
National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery, Milan, IL
Celebrating National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery
A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
50 years of Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series
Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series turns 50