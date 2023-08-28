Members of Iowa women’s basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin’s youth camp

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kate Martin visited Central DeWitt high school with several of her teammates from Iowa women’s basketball to teach basketball skills to youth at her camp. The event sold out in a matter of hours after being announced Wednesday morning.

“It was so awesome, I wasn’t expecting it, but I think everyone around me was like you know I don’t think you’re going to have a problem selling this out but it’s just super cool, it’s a testament to the fanbase here in Iowa and it’s really cool to be able to get out of Iowa City too and meet other kids that might not be in the area so that was super special to see that it sold out” said Martin.

“Most of our fanbase is little kids so it’s always fun to get to know them more personally and get pictures with them, sign autographs so you know that’s the best part of it all being a role model for these kids and they look up to us so much” said Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Henry Dinkins on trial for murder more than 3 years after Breasia Terrell’s disappearance
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead in rollover crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

Kate Martin and Pat Angerer help raise money for Iowa Children's Hospital
Kate Martin and Pat Angerer visit Public House in Davenport to help raise money for Iowa Children’s Hospital
High school volleyball
High School Volleyball: Aug. 26
Riverdale football
High School Football: Aug. 26
Highlight Zone and high school football is back. Catch up on Part 3 of TV6′s kickoff for your...
Highlight Zone returns Friday