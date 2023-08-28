Members of Iowa women’s basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin’s youth camp

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kate Martin visited Central DeWitt high school with several of her teammates from Iowa women’s basketball to teach basketball skills to youth at her camp. The event sold out in a matter of hours after being announced Wednesday morning.

“It was so awesome, I wasn’t expecting it, but I think everyone around me was like you know I don’t think you’re going to have a problem selling this out but it’s just super cool, it’s a testament to the fanbase here in Iowa and it’s really cool to be able to get out of Iowa City too and meet other kids that might not be in the area so that was super special to see that it sold out” said Martin.

“Most of our fanbase is little kids so it’s always fun to get to know them more personally and get pictures with them, sign autographs so you know that’s the best part of it all being a role model for these kids and they look up to us so much” said Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall.

