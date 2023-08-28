MidAmerican to use low-flying helicopter, next several weeks

Monday afternoon headlines
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - MidAmerican will be utilizing a low-flying helicopter to inspect approximately 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission and related equipment.

According to a statement from a MidAmerican spokesperson inspection crews will survey lines to check for any signs of damage, excessive wear or encroaching vegetation over the next several weeks.

Crews say they’re also periodically inspecting these lines and equipment from the ground.

The inspections enable crews to identify locations that may need repairs, replacement or upgrades before they cause service disruptions to help enhance system reliability, according to the statement.

The spokesperson added that observers may spot a helicopter flying unusually close to power lines, towers and poles, in addition to substations and generating facilities, however they should not be alarmed.

