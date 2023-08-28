Modern Woodmen, River Bandits to make donation to Quad Cities Community Disaster Foundation at home game, Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Modern Woodmen and the Quad Cities River Bandits will be making a donation to the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Disaster Recovery Fund from funds raised during a salute-to-first responders jersey auction as part of the “Modern Woodmen Night” game that was held on July 26.

Modern Woodmen and the Bandits will present a check for $5,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Disaster Recovery Fund during the Bandits game on Wednesday, according to a media release. $2,500 of the donation was raised during the July 26 jersey auction and the other $2,500 came from Modern Woodmen’s match.

Wednesday’s game at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 South Gaines Street, begins at 6:30 p.m. and the check presentation will be during the second inning, officials said. The funds raised, going to QCCFDRF will provide aid to those impacted in the weeks and months after a disaster occurs,

Modern Woodmen President and CEO Jerry Lyphout and River Bandits owner Dave Heller will present the check to Anne E. Calder, Vice President of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and board member Liz Cervantes, according to the media release.

