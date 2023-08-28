MS Fest Walk ‘n roll to battle multiple sclerosis set for Sept. 16 in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -MS Fest in Clinton is a free family event created to support the National MS Society.

The festival gets underway at Riverview Bandshell starting with registration 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and features the MS’issippi Walk-n- Roll (3k/5k) along Clinton’s beautiful Discovery Trail that is set to get underway at 10 a.m.

The MS Fest combines the walk/run with live music from some of the area’s best performers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A silent auction, children’s activities. live animals, hot food vendors, beer, and a Classic Car Show are all a part of the day of fundraising.

Proceeds from the MS Fest go to The Finch Fund for local MS victims, with a portion donated to the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National MS Society.

To register for the walk and/or order MS Fest attire, log on to www.thefinchfund.org or go to the @ClintonMSFest (Facebook page).

For more information about MS Fest contact Greg Fier at 563-357-4311 or email gregdfier@gmail.com

