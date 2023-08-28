National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery

Celebrating National Red Wine Day with Old Oaks Winery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Old Oaks Winery, 10814 1st Street West, Milan. celebrates National Red Wine Day (observed annually on Aug. 28).

For more information about the array of wines, food menu, the setting and location--including rentals for events, live music schedule, and more, visit the website at https://oldoakswinery.wordpress.com/ or call 309-517-1613.

