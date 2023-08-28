A pleasantly cool start to the work week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We didn’t get to see much in the way of sunshine Sunday, but high pressure building into the region should help clear things out to start the work week. Look for fair skies and mild readings in the 70′s to low 80′s, not only today—but through much of the week. A weak frontal system could bring a few sprinkles on Tuesday, otherwise our weather should remain rain free, and that is a concern regarding our ongoing drought situation. Another concern will be a heat wave setting up for the weekend, with highs reaching the low to mid 90′s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll monitor how this will affect the drought.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and milder. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

