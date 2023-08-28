Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series turns 50

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — As a new school year commences, Quad City Arts will mark its 50th season of the Visiting Artist Series – a keystone program that’s been nationally recognized for bringing professional performing artists to schools to do outreach performances that the students might otherwise never experience.

Featuring artists from various artistic and cultural backgrounds uplift and educate students’ academic, social and emotional well-being, according to a press release from the local nonprofit.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has brought in 476 residences, more than 830 artists, over 10,400 school visits, more than 450 concerts and just over 2.73 million people reached.

The first visiting artist in 2023 will be Adaawe, a West African fusion band, coming to the area Oct. 2-7.

School administrators or teacher in any Quad Cities’ schools are invited to schedule an arts engagement from a professional performing artist during the upcoming school year through Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series. The visits can range from all-school performances to hands-on workshops or other opportunities with artists in residence.

Schools are charged a subsidized fee of $250 for each performance. For more information, visit by visiting the VAS School Scheduling page HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.