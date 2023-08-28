Regular City-School Election filing period for Scott County begins Monday

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regular City-School Election filing period has begun and will end at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced earlier this summer the Candidate Guide, (www.sos.iowa.gov/elections/clerkssecretary) is available via the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office for the City-School Election this fall.

“I encourage candidates to turn in their packets early in the filing period to allow time for any concerns. We also have great resources linked to our website (www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/candidates), including a video that explains how to review the full process with specific details,” said Tompkins.

According to a release, candidates must turn in their completed candidate packets to the designated filing clerks: the applicable School Secretary or City Clerk. The Auditor’s Office does not accept these packets.

The City of Davenport is the only city in Scott County that may have a Primary Election. Therefore, the dates and requirements for Davenport differ from the rest of the county. Davenport’s filing period started on Monday, August 14 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

For questions, check the website Auditor’s Office | Scott County, Iowa (scottcountyiowa.gov) or call the office at 563-326-8631.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.