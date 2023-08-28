Regular City-School Election filing period for Scott County begins Monday

Monday afternoon headlines
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regular City-School Election filing period has begun and will end at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced earlier this summer the Candidate Guide, (www.sos.iowa.gov/elections/clerkssecretary) is available via the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office for the City-School Election this fall.

“I encourage candidates to turn in their packets early in the filing period to allow time for any concerns. We also have great resources linked to our website (www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/candidates), including a video that explains how to review the full process with specific details,” said Tompkins.

According to a release, candidates must turn in their completed candidate packets to the designated filing clerks: the applicable School Secretary or City Clerk. The Auditor’s Office does not accept these packets.

The City of Davenport is the only city in Scott County that may have a Primary Election. Therefore, the dates and requirements for Davenport differ from the rest of the county. Davenport’s filing period started on Monday, August 14 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

For questions, check the website Auditor’s Office | Scott County, Iowa (scottcountyiowa.gov) or call the office at 563-326-8631.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives

Latest News

Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28, Final
Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28, Final
A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28
Trial Continues, Monday, Aug. 28
MidAmerican will be utilizing a low-flying helicopter to inspect approximately 5,000 miles of...
MidAmerican to use low-flying helicopter, next several weeks