Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.(Corendon Flights)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Dutch airline is introducing an adults-only zone on board one of its international flights.

According to a translated news release from Corendon Flights, the section is set up in the front of the aircraft with nine extra large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available to passengers 16 and over.

“We cater trying to appeal to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu said in a statement.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents traveling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”

The adults-only zone is offered on Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao and will start Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat

Latest News

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm