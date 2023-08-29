Bettendorf Fire Chief retiring after 40 years

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Chief Steve Knorrek with the Bettendorf Fire Department will be retiring on September 8, 2023 after 40 years of service with the city.

In a release sent out by the City of Bettendorf, Knorrek started his career as a firefighter with the department on September 6, 1983.

He was only the fifth career fire fighter hired by the city amongst 50 volunteer firefighters.

“I had no previous firefighting experience or training and no emergency medical certification or training,” said Chief Knorrek.

He said there was not a requirement to have training when he was hired.

My work experience prior to starting here included being a manager at Wendy’s in Bettendorf, a supervisor at my university cafeteria, and house painting,” said Chief Knorrek.

In 1991, Knorrek became a Captain and Fire Marshal for the Bettendorf Fire Department. That same here he was named Bettendorf Fire Department Officer of the year.

Knorrek was promoted to Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal in 2015 and became the Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshall in 2018.

On December 4, 2018 Knorrek was sworn in as Chief.

Chief Knorrek served on the Board of Directors for the St. Florian Burn Foundation from 2013-2019 and was a member of the American Burn Association International Outreach Committee from 2013-2016.

During his time as Chief, Knorrek hired people for 16 positions, eight of which were for new firefighter positions approved and funded by Bettendorf City Council

When Knorrek started with Bettendorf Fire Department in 1982 there were 1,322 calls. Last year, there were more than 4,800 and BFD is on pace to pass that number this year.

“He represented the City and Fire Department with great professionalism and has made a huge contribution to our community and the region as a whole. We wish him all the best!,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf City Administrator.

