Dan Gable visits Davenport as guest speaker at Grid Club luncheon

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable was in Davenport as the guest speaker Monday at the Grid Club luncheon. Gable spoke about several topics including the changing landscape of college athletics and the growth of women’s wrestling. He also discussed conversation he had with Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands about Iowa wrestlers gambling on NCAA events.

“You know he was shocked he said you know he said he must not be doing enough to keep his kids busy he says they must be bored or something if they have to go gamble. Gambling to me and I said this today is like maybe you use it as a recovery tool if you’re of age and if it’s legal and all that kind of stuff but you know you don’t ever get caught up in it where it actuall throws you off base” said Gable.

The Grid Club Luncheon is every Monday through October 23rd at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Davenport with the exception of Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives

Latest News

Nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold for Iowa women's basketball game at Kinnick Stadium
Nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold for Iowa women’s basketball game at Kinnick Stadium
Kate Martin and Pat Angerer help raise money for Iowa Children's Hospital
Kate Martin and Pat Angerer visit Public House in Davenport to help raise money for Iowa Children’s Hospital
Members of Iowa women's basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin's youth camp
Members of Iowa women’s basketball team visit DeWitt for Kate Martin’s youth camp
High school volleyball
High School Volleyball: Aug. 26