Dan Gable visits Davenport as guest speaker at Grid Club luncheon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable was in Davenport as the guest speaker Monday at the Grid Club luncheon. Gable spoke about several topics including the changing landscape of college athletics and the growth of women’s wrestling. He also discussed conversation he had with Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands about Iowa wrestlers gambling on NCAA events.

“You know he was shocked he said you know he said he must not be doing enough to keep his kids busy he says they must be bored or something if they have to go gamble. Gambling to me and I said this today is like maybe you use it as a recovery tool if you’re of age and if it’s legal and all that kind of stuff but you know you don’t ever get caught up in it where it actuall throws you off base” said Gable.

The Grid Club Luncheon is every Monday through October 23rd at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Davenport with the exception of Labor Day.

