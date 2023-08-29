Fall Market Reveal set for Sept. 9

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Thompson, creator of the unique retail space known as The Market: A Journey to Joy, shares information about the business that carries decor, gift items, bath and body, food products, and fashion pieces. Autumn items are highlighted.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy has two locations including 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and 430 North Cody Road in Le Claire, IA. To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com.

The Moline location will be hosting a Fall Market Reveal on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which is discussed during the segment.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

