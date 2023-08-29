Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village at Vander Veer Botanical Park adds ‘We-Go-Swing’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation is celebrating a new play station at Vander Veer Botanical Park and city officials welcomed the addition with a ribbon cutting.

Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village, located at Vander Veer Park, 215 West Central Park Avenue, has just added a ‘We-Go-Swing’.

It’s an inclusive and wheelchair accessible swing set that allows users of all abilities to swing together without the need for transfer, Davenport Parks and Recreation officials stated.

“It’s an inclusive swing feature that has been newly added to the U.S. market,” explained Chad Dyson, Director at Davenport Parks and Recreation. “We’re excited to be one of the first to have it in our market.”

Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village opened back in Oct. 2020 and now that a ‘We-Go-Swing’ has been added to Vander Veer Park, officials say they’re planning to add another to Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street.

Officials added that the addition of a ‘We-Go-Swing’ to Vander Veer Park expands on the original all-inclusive intent of Gabe’s Play Village and provides Davenport residents with another unique amenity.

