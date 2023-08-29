Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village at Vander Veer Botanical Park adds ‘We-Go-Swing’

It’s an inclusive and wheelchair accessible swing set that allows users of all abilities to swing together without the need for transfer.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation is celebrating a new play station at Vander Veer Botanical Park and city officials welcomed the addition with a ribbon cutting.

Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village, located at Vander Veer Park, 215 West Central Park Avenue, has just added a ‘We-Go-Swing’.

It’s an inclusive and wheelchair accessible swing set that allows users of all abilities to swing together without the need for transfer, Davenport Parks and Recreation officials stated.

“It’s an inclusive swing feature that has been newly added to the U.S. market,” explained Chad Dyson, Director at Davenport Parks and Recreation. “We’re excited to be one of the first to have it in our market.”

Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village opened back in Oct. 2020 and now that a ‘We-Go-Swing’ has been added to Vander Veer Park, officials say they’re planning to add another to Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street.

Officials added that the addition of a ‘We-Go-Swing’ to Vander Veer Park expands on the original all-inclusive intent of Gabe’s Play Village and provides Davenport residents with another unique amenity.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Closing arguments slated Tuesday in Henry Dinkins murder, kidnapping trial
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: Two Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives

Latest News

Sports Betting
Sports gambling prevention for student-athletes, Iowa and Iowa State
A new partnership is expanding services to allow college student-athletes to report illegal...
Gambling Reporting Companies Partner
Warm Tuesday despite a chance for a few morning raindrops
First Alert Forecast - Warm Tuesday despite a chance for a few morning raindrops
Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes testified Monday about her interviews with the...
Dinkins won’t testify in Breasia Terrell murder trial