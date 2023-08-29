Gov. Pritzker announces increased access to mental health services to Illinois farmers

DECATUR, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced funding for a grant program Tuesday aimed at providing access and resources for mental health services for farmers and rural communities across the state.

The Governor joined the Illinois Department of Agriculture at the 2023 Farm Progress Show to make the announcement in partnership with the Illinois FFA Foundation and the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

According to a release, the Farm Family Resource Initiative was created initially as a pilot program covering six Illinois counties providing telehealth mental health access in addition to a helpline. The FFRI then expanded to cover all 102 counties in the state. In addition to the telehealth helpline, family members can now access six free telehealth mental health sessions.

The program will also fund up to 20 grants at $1,000 each to support FFA chapters implementing local initiatives encouraging access to mental health resources. Grants will be used to increase awareness of mental health and wellness in schools and communities across Illinois. All FFA chapters in Illinois are eligible to apply for the grant, and grant applications will be available from the Illinois FFA Foundation in fall 2023.

“As Governor, as a father, and as someone who has personally witnessed the mental health epidemic among family and friends, there is nothing more important than making sure every Illinoisan has access to the mental health services they need to lead happier and healthier lives,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Our greatest problems require our most creative solutions and I am confident that this grant program will simultaneously break down barriers and open up doors for our state’s number one providers.”

The Farmer Assistance Helpline is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week at 1-833-FARM-SOS.

