Grand opening for LeClaire grocery store, Wednesday

News updates for Aug. 29.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several years after the closing of Slagle’s Food Pride in 2019, a growing Midwest grocery company is ready to welcome shoppers back into the location when they open their doors on Wednesday.

Fareway Meat & Grocery, 1301 Eagle Ridge Road, will have its grand opening Wednesday at 7 a.m., and although the store isn’t “officially” open yet, according to Fareway Stores LeClaire, they’re already taking online orders that can be picked up when they do open on Wednesday.

According to the store’s Facebook page, they will be closed on Sundays so that their employees can spend time with their friends and families, but they will be open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Fareway Stores LeClaire, click here.

