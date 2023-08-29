How to extend the growing season and prep for next year’s garden

How to extend the growing season and prep for next year's garden
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares information about extending the growing season and making a garden plan for the next season.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

