Mercado on Fifth to host ‘¡Noche de Estilo!’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mercado on Fifth will be hosting ¡Noche de Estilo! on Sept. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 423 12th Street in Moline.

The event will feature the band ‘Grupo Nuevo Estilo’ as the main act, with more live entertainment from ‘Sonido Clarion.’

IN addition to live entertainment, there will be several food trucks, retail venues and free bounce houses.

Admission if $5 for ages 13 to 64. Ages 65 and older get in for free.

