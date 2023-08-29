Mercado on Fifth to host ‘¡Noche de Estilo!’

Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mercado on Fifth will be hosting ¡Noche de Estilo! on Sept. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 423 12th Street in Moline.

The event will feature the band ‘Grupo Nuevo Estilo’ as the main act, with more live entertainment from ‘Sonido Clarion.’

IN addition to live entertainment, there will be several food trucks, retail venues and free bounce houses.

Admission if $5 for ages 13 to 64. Ages 65 and older get in for free.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Excessive Heat and Severe Storms possible
FIRST ALERT DAY- Excessive heat and severe storms through 9 p.m. Friday
Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by the Knox...
2 arrested in months-long juvenile overdose investigation
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat

Latest News

Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek is retiring after 40 years of service.
Bettendorf Fire Chief retiring after 40 years
Thousands of Moline residents were without power Tuesday afternoon. However, crews with...
Moline power outage, restored
Fareway LeClaire grand opening Wednesday.
Grand opening for LeClaire grocery store, Wednesday
News updates for Aug. 29.
Fastcast- Aug. 29