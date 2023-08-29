Moline power outage, restored

News updates for Aug. 29.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands of Moline residents were without power Tuesday afternoon. However, crews with MidAmerican say power has since been restored.

According to a power outage map, there were 2,200 plus customers impacted by the outage in the Illinois QCA.

A spokesperson from MidAmerican stated that power is back on and about 2,250 customers were without power for 12:14 p.m. to 1:23 p.m.

The spokesperson added that the power outage was caused by a faulty cable.

