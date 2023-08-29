Nahant Marsh to host 8th Monarch Release Party Sept. 9

Nahant Marsh to host 8th Monarch Release Party Sept. 9
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh Educational Center, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities.

Among the best options is the free 8th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The gathering is in an effort to help scientists track monarchs by tagging them as they migrate to Mexico. Families will enjoy educational activities and presentations, crafts, storytime, and more.

The monarchs that will be tagged have been collected from eggs and carefully cared for by experienced monarch enthusiasts in our community. Participants can also search for migrating monarchs along the trails.

Registration is NOT required but is appreciated for planning. Register here: https://nahantmarsh.app.neoncrm.com/event.jsp?event=5516

To find out more about Nahant March Educational Center and its programming, visit https://nahantmarsh.org/

