Nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold for Iowa women’s basketball game at Kinnick Stadium

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of Monday afternoon, 39,587 tickets had been sold for the Iowa women’s basketball exhibition game against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium on October 15th.

“It’s what you dream about you know and I’ve been apart of this program for five years now, this will be my sixth so to see how it’s grown has been really cool, I’ve played with a lot of great players, Megan Gustafson, we were getting crazy crowds then as well and so to see what Caitlin’s been able to bring to women’s basketball, to see what this whole team has been able to bring to Iowa and everything with the fans, it’s been really cool and really special and it’s been awesome to see it grow” said Iowa guard Kate Martin.

Tickets to the Crossover at Kinnick can be purchased here.

