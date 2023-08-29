Some Moline residents affected by sewage back-up

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Back on June 7 several residents in Moline were affected by sewage back-ups in their homes near the intersection of 47th Street and 28th Avenue.

The city says back-ups were caused by the actions of Legacy Corporation, a contractor out of East Moline for not properly supporting a pipe coming out of a hydrant.

Evidence gathered by the city shows that the break was likely caused by either pressure or vibration and tire tracks in the sand show that a piece of equipment drove over the improperly backfilled water pipe causing the break.

It’s a sound no homeowner wants to hear.

“I started hearing water running and honestly, I thought it was my sump pumps,” Jasmine Lee, Moline resident said. “Which is funny because it was dry, I don’t know why I thought that, I was barefooted, I went down to the basement walked through it.”

Sewage backed up in the homes of several Moline homeowners, Jasmine Lee said the city of Moline told her they would take care of all damage and expenses and so far, she has not heard back from them.

“Calls to the city really aren’t being returned,” Lee said. “Calls to the contractor aren’t really being returned, I left several messages for both of them and got nowhere.”

Andy Waeyaert, the Regional Manager for the Indiana, Illinois and Iowa foundation of fair contracting said depending on insurance most of the people affected had to pay for expenses out of their own pocket.

“A lot of these residents range from $9,000 to $10,000, in cleanup,” Waeyaert said. “And if they don’t have the proper insurance for that they pay for all of that out of the pocket.”

Property damage wasn’t the only thing these residents had to deal with, Joshua Lee says his health took a big hit.

“Most recently, I got E Coli from it,” Josh Lee, Moline resident said. “So, I’ve taken medication both times, seen doctors, thank God for doctors.”

For Jasmine Lee, she says its frustrating the way the city handled this and that there should be a plan in place for these types of situations.

“If it would have been handled better, like hey, listen, here’s some step-by-step things,” Jasmine Lee said. “We know it’s not going to be fixed right away but here are some things that you can do to mitigate your situation would have really gone a long way.”

This dire situation forced one family to bear a $10,000 cost solely for sewage cleanup within their home.

Andy Waeyaert said they are calling on Legacy Corporation to do the right thing and take responsibility for their actions.

