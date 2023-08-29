Sports gambling prevention for student-athletes, Iowa and Iowa State

A new partnership is expanding services to allow college student-athletes to report illegal sports gambling happening on campus.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new partnership is expanding services to allow college student-athletes to report illegal sports gambling happening on campus.

This comes in light of recent charges and allegations against Iowa State and University of Iowa student athletes gambling on games.

The companies providing the solutions to student athletes are RealRespone and U.S. Integrity.

Officials with the two companies say that Iowa State is currently a RealResponse client. While the University of Iowa uses U.S. Integrity because of the school’s Big Ten affiliation.

