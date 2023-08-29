State: Dinkins is savvy criminal; defense: evidence is speculative at best

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fate of Henry Dinkins in now in the judge’s hands in the bench trial for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell after the state and defense presented closing arguments on Tuesday.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said the evidence is circumstantial but overwhelming.

Defense attorney Chad Frese said the evidence is not even circumstantial; it’s speculative at best, and the state didn’t prove Dinkins was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Dinkins is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia, who was the half sister of his son, DL, who was 8 years old at the time. If convicted in Scott County District Court the 51-year-old faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

The events that led to Breasia’s death began when she went with DL to stay with Dinkins on July 9, 2020. They went to the apartment of Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, at Jersey Meadows complex in Davenport.

Cunningham said Dinkins took Breasia from the apartment on July 10 in order to sexually assault her and then kill her so she couldn’t tell anyone.

Breasia’s remains were found March 22, 2021, by fishermen near the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt.

Dinkins was never charged with sexual assault, and it had not been brought up during the trial. Frese said that was because there is no DNA evidence or testimony that supports that claim.

The state said there is no reason for an adult to take a child to another location at 2 a.m. without ill intent.

Since its opening statement on Aug. 10, the state called more the 50 witnesses, including Breasia’s family, Davenport Police officers and detectives, FBI investigators, a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy, 911 operator, crime scene technicians from Davenport Police and the FBI, Dinkins’ former jailmates, fishermen, analysts from the FBI and the state crime lab, medical examiner, recovery divers and the cadaver dogs’ handler.

The state also showed footage from surveillance cameras from businesses and residences in Davenport and Clinton and police interviews with witnesses, and heard the 911 call from Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother.

Cunningham said there is about 34 minutes between when Dinkins arrived at his RV on Schmidt Road and left. During that time, she said, he assaulted Breasia.

She said he then went back to the apartment at about 3:30 a.m. and found something he wasn’t expecting: Culberson awake in the living room.

Culberson testified that when she woke at 3 a.m. she saw that Breasia and Dinkins were gone and stayed up because she was uncomfortable with the situation.

She tried to call Dinkins but soon found his uncharged cellphone in the apartment.

The state said Dinkins left the phone behind on purpose so law enforcement wouldn’t be able to track him.

He returned at 3:30 a.m. and retrieved something from the closet. The state said it was a gun.

The defense argues that Culberson never said she saw a gun.

As Dinkins was leaving the apartment Culberson said she looked out the window and saw Breasia standing in the parking lot next to the Chevy Impala.

Frese said, beyond that statement, there is no evidence that Breasia was in the Impala.

Dinkins then drove to drove to Kwik Shop in Davenport where he fueled the car.

Frese said Breasia, who had been described as a rule-follower and a tattletale, would have ran if she was assaulted and would not have waited by the Impala in the parking lot or stayed in the car at the Kwik Shop.

The state said that a young assault victim, in the middle of the night and in an unfamiliar place, would be terrified, and Dinkins likely threatened violence to Breasia or to her brother if she didn’t obey him.

The state says Dinkins then drove Breasia to a pond near Kunau Implement in DeWitt where he shot her three times and threw the gun in the pond.

The state said that when Breasia’s remains were found, branches with clean cuts had been placed over her body. Those cuts were made by a machete, Cunningham said.

The state said this is where Jerod Brink’s statements comes in. Brink said he was driving to work along Highway 61 when he saw picked up a Black man whose car was in a ditch on the road by Kunau Implement.

The state said cell data puts Brink in the area at about 4:30 a.m. on July 10.

The defense said the court should not “get tripped up” by Brink. Frese said the man would have been in the area every workday because it was his usual route. But, he said, it wasn’t known if or when Dinkins was in that area. Frese said Brink noted that the weather was too cool to be wearing shorts, so it could have been another time of the year.

The state says Brink’s description of those shorts matched the pair Dinkins was wearing in the Kwik Shop video from earlier that morning.

Brink showed police where he towed the car, and based on that, the FBI tested soil samples and compared them to dirt found beneath the Impala.

Three of those sample matched, the state said.

Frese said the tests only showed that three samples couldn’t be excluded, not that they were a definitive match.

The state said Dinkins returned to the apartment where he picked up his son and took his phone with him.

Because of cell data, the state said it learned Dinkins was at the Walmart in Clinton. Dinkins’ phone popped up around 7 a.m. DL told police that while his dad was in the store he put the battery in the phone so he could play a game and removed it when Dinkins returned to the car.

Security footage from Walmart shows Dinkins buying two bottles of bleach. Those bottles were never found, and the state said there is no good explanation for traveling that far to get bleach.

The state said it then gathered video footage from businesses in the Clinton area to follow Dinkins’ route.

Frese said the vehicle shown in footage cannot be identified as an Impala, let alone that it was driven by Dinkins.

The state said there is a gap of time where the Impala isn’t seen and that was when Dinkins drove back to Kunau Implement and poured bleach onto Breasia’s body to destroy evidence.

The defense said bleach couldn’t be confirmed by analysts from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. If bleach was poured on the body, he said the clothing would have shown splatters instead of what it said was discoloration because of sun damage.

The state said Dinkins returned to Davenport with DL and called Lankford at 8:08 a.m. to say that Breasia was missing.

There is a flurry of missed calls between Lankford who was at work and Dinkins.

Dinkins is then seen on video footage at his RV on Schmidt Road at 8:24 a.m. Cunningham said Dinkins then used a spray bottle of bleach next to the bed to destroy evidence of a sexual assault.

The defense argues that no bleach was detected by the FBI and that no hair or fibers were collected that could have been tested.

At about the same time, Lankford called the police to report Breasia missing.

Soon after she was driving to the police station at about 8:42 a.m. when she passed Dinkins on the road. After getting his attention they met in the parking lot of McDonald’s, and DL left with his mother.

They separately go to the complex. Officer Craig Burkle arrives at the apartment where he is first greeted by Lankford who only has little information and it’s second-hand.

After getting into an argument with Dinkins, Lankford leaves the complex with DL, ultimately to get photographs of Breasia. She returns later that morning.

The police officer asks if he can search Culberson’s apartment. When they got to the door, Dinkins knocked. The state said that didn’t make sense because he stayed there so much. When Burkle asked if he could go look, Culberson looks to Dinkins and asks if he gave permission.

The state said that proves Culberson deferred to Dinkins in their relationship. Also, they said, Culberson was confused why police would search the apartment when she knew Breasia left with Dinkins.

When the officer exited the apartment, he discovered that Dinkins had left and didn’t answer calls or respond to a text.

Dinkins also didn’t answer any calls from Culberson or Lankford.

He wasn’t seen in person again until he arrived at the police station at noon.

Dinkins told police he didn’t have his car and his friend dropped him off at the station, but police soon found his car parked near the station. It was towed to the police garage where it was photographed and later processed by the FBI.

From there Dinkins is interviewed by lead investigator Evan Obert, who said Dinkins only gave vague answers to where he searched for Breasia.

Later that day DL is interviewed by Detective Maureen Hammes. She interviewed him again on July 23.

The defense said those two interviews show enough inconsistencies that DL’s statements are not credible.

The state says much of what DL said matches evidence later found, and children often don’t describe events in sequential order. .

Trial recap

The bench trial began Thursday, Aug. 10, with the opening statement from the prosecution. Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

On Friday, Aug. 11, began with continuation of Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony. He said evidence shows she didn’t run away. Testimony ended with Breasia Terrell’s brother, DL, who said he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Breasia’s younger brother, DL, Breasia’s mother, Lankford, and Dinkins’ then-girlfriend, Andrea Culberson testified. In a contentious back and forth with the defense attorney, DL said he was there when she was shot and said his father, Dinkins, did it. While questioning the 11-year-old boy, defense attorney Chad Frese said DL was saying some things for the first time, including being there when Breasia was shot and seeing Dinkins wiping off a bloody knife. On redirect with the prosecution, DL seemed to double-down on the claims saying he was afraid to speak of it before.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Donita Gardner testified that she told granddaughter Breasia that she could not go with her brother to Dinkins’ apartment because it was not part of the plan made by her mother. Also testifying was Amanda Kenney, an RN at Genesis East in Davenport, who described police officers escorting Dinkins to the hospital where she performed the swabs to get his DNA in the system. Next, cadaver dog trainer and handler Jim Peters said he was called out to Credit Island by police on July 11, one day after Breasia was reported missing. FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified about his duties were to lead the evidence response team.

Giving testimony on Wednesday, Aug. 16, were FBI Special agent Cameron Smith, who was the case agent; Officer Burkle, who responded to the report of a missing child and whose body-cam footage was shown; now-retired officer Jason Pojar who located the Impala that was taken into evidence; Officer Elizabeth Tharp who was with the crime scene tech who photographed the Impala when it was brought to the police garage and smelled bleach when the trunk was opened; Detective Joshua Stocking who gathered footage and documents from the Walmart in Clinton; Detective AJ Poirier, who talked to managers at Clinton Walmart and a Davenport Kwik Shop; then-crime scene technician Christine (Stobaugh) Baker who photographed the Jersey Meadows apartment where Breasia was last seen.

Testifying on Thursday, Aug. 17, were Matt Gehant, then-security manager at Walmart in Clinton, Iowa; Monique Brillhart, an FBI latent fingerprint examiner; Linda Otterstatter, an FBI hair/fiber trace evidence analyst; Tiffany Smith, an FBI forensic examiner in the DNA unit; and Patrick Sievert, a detective with Davenport Police.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the interview with Henry Dinkins at noon on July 10, 2020, at the Davenport Police station is shown. Detective Evan Obert, who questioned Dinkins was the sole witness on the stand Friday. In his testimony Obert talked about that interview and also camera footage and cellphone records that show Dinkins’ movements on the morning of July 10.

On Monday Aug. 21, Detective Obert shows a timeline he has created based on testimony, cell records and surveillance footage. It is a second full day of testimony. Also footage is shown of detective talking to Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, at about 9:30 p.m. July 10. They ask if she recognizes a shoe found at Credit Island. After saying she does not, she collapses onto the curb and cries.

Testifying on Tuesday, Aug. 22, were Obert; Heather Garvin, a state forensic anthropologist who examined the skeleton; Jodi Webb, a geologist forensics examiner with the FBI at Quantico who reviewed testing on soil samples; Matt Dean and David Baker, inmates who shared a pod at Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins; fishermen that discovered the remains on March 22, 2021, Brendan Rogge, Jesse Dau and Eric Johnson; and Davenport Police Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer who had testified at the beginning of the trial.

Testifying on Wednesday, Aug. 23, were Peiffer, who helped interview Breasia’s brother, DL, and also was a liaison with the FBI and ATF and helped process the scene where remains were found; Kelly Kruse, a pathologist and associate state medical examiner, who performed the autopsy on the remains March 24, 2021, and determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide; Clinton County Deputy Adam Wojciechowski, who responded to the call of a a body found near the pond at Kunau Implement.

Also testifying Wednesday was Michael Tate, a criminalist with the gun unit of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said he could neither identify nor exclude the Lasserre Comanche revolver found in the pond at Kunau Implement in DeWitt as the gun that killed Breasia; Joseph Adams, a friend of Jerod Brink who reported towing a man out of a ditch near Kunau Implement; Davenport Detective Sean Johnson who interviewed Brink; retired officer Bill Thomas who read the deposition of Brink with attorneys for the state and the defense because Brink died several months ago from a heart attack.

Testifying on Thursday were Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, who interviewed Jerod Brink, who said he towed a man’s car from a ditch near Kunau; FBI agent James McMillan, who took over as case agent after the remains were found and took soil samples near Kunau; FBI mineral analyst Ian Saginor, who tested those samples against the dirt found beneath the Impala; lead investigator Obert, who returned to the stand briefly to discuss a piece of evidence — cell data that shows where Brink was at 4:30 a.m. July 10; DCI criminalist Jennifer Pullen, who recorded the crime scene in videos and photos; Mark Poulus, a co-founder leader of the Big River Dive Team that searched for the revolver; Steve Ebel, the recovery dive team line-tender; Ben Wilson, the primary diver who located the revolver in the pond.

On Friday analysts from the DCI crime lab said no bleach was detected on any evidence from the crime scene, even the item presumed to be a bleach bottle, and the lone DNA result was from Breasia Terrell’s femur. Branden Stepanski, a trace evidence analyst, examined the shirt, shorts and bra found on Breasia near the Kunau pond. He looked for oxidized sections where bleach would most likely be found. DNA analyst Michael Schmitt testified that tests of the clothing found at the Kunau pond was negative. The only DNA found was from the bone. Adolescent Doe’s DNA then was compared to Aishia Lankford, and it was a 99.9% match to be related.

On Monday, detective Maureen Hammes testified about questioning DL on July 10 and July 23. The interviews are played in court. The second interview shows a frustrated DL who said he was tired of answering questions and cried several times. The defense said Hammes was not the best choice to question DL and a child psychologist should have been called. Both the state and defense rested their cases. The defense asked for a direct verdict to acquit, which Judge Henry Latham denied. It was also announced that Dinkins would not take the stand.

