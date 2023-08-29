Sunny and breezy by the afternoon

Little rainfall in the forecast leads to continued drought concerns
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny and breezy conditions will be seen in our area today as a cool front drops through the region.  There is a small chance for a drip to two this afternoon in NW Illinois otherwise the rest of the area will be dry.  Highs today will reach the mid 80s before cooling off this evening.  Temps will be around normal the rest of the work week in the 70s and 80s each afternoon, but mornings will be cool in the 40s and 50s. A warm up is on the way for Labor Day weekend with highs getting back to the mid 90s and heat indices near 100º.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 86º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 56º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Stray storm and cooler. High: 78º.

