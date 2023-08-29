TRAFFIC ALERT: Rock Island Viaduct lane closures for Thursday

There will be single-lane closures for Rock Island Viaduct on Thursday, Aug. 31.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There will be single-lane closures for Rock Island Viaduct on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officials with the Rock Island Arsenal say the Rock Island Viaduct will have single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning of the underside of the viaduct.

Then on Friday, Sept. 1, the Moline Bridge will have single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning of the underside of the bridge.

Traffic control will be provided to direct traffic as needed.

