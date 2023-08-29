UnityPoint to host free hypertension symposium Oct. 16

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Trinity Health Foundation is set to present the 15th annual Dr. V.R. Alla Community Symposium on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Bally’s Quad Cities, 777 Bally Boulevard, Rock Island.

The keynote address will be delivered by V.R. Alla, MD, on Hypertension: Prevention, early detection and treatment.

Heart-healthy appetizers will be served while Dr. Alla shares his thoughts on how kidneys affect heart health.

Prior to the presentation, local health experts will share information on diabetes education, heart health and will offer complimentary blood pressure screenings.

This free event is open to the public thanks to contributions to the Trinity Health Foundation by Dr. V.R. Alla and his family. To register, click here.

For more information, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/patients-and-visitors/classes-and-events/quad-cities.

