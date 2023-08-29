Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visits Rock Falls Aug. 31-Sept. 4

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC, will make a visit to Rock Falls from Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2023.

The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park located at 201 East 2nd Street, Rock Falls. The replica stands 5 feet tall, covers almost 300 feet from end to end, and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface.

The illuminated display will be open 24 hours each day to enable visitors a chance to take in the memorial at their convenience.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.

The wall will be escorted into town at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31. The opening ceremony is slated for Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. with the closing ceremony scheduled on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, Director, Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or via email at director@visitrockfalls.com

